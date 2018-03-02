NEW DELHI: Director Sudhir Mishra, who is awaiting the release of his project "Daas Dev", says its story is unlike the original "Devdas" as it is more about freedom and liberation.

Mishra, known for directing critically acclaimed films like "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Dharavi" and "Chameli", has interpreted the concept of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's "Devdas", which was interpreted for two film versions.

"If you take the literal meaning of the original 'Devdas', it means God's slave. So, this is a journey of a noble creature who becomes a slave, to his addiction, to his guilt, and dies.

"Now in my film, he is a 'daas' who is a slave to an addiction of alcohol and power is also an addiction in the context of politics. He is the heir to a political dynasty. It is about how he rids himself of that addiction -- it's a reverse, more positive journey," Mishra told IANS.

"Daas Dev", he said, is about the protagonist's liberation.

"It is a guy who breaks the shackles rather than a guy who becomes a 'daas'. It is not a downer in the end, it is an 'upper'. It is a story of freedom, of standing by Paro, of how he liberates himself.

"Rather than dying with her or she be dying behind a closed door," added Mishra, who has a three-decade long career in the industry.

"Daas Dev" is a romantic political thriller, scheduled to release on March 23. It features Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadda, Rahul Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap.