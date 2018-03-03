In the early 90s, actor Renuka Shahane charmed the world of television with her effervescent smile as the co-host of the phenomenally popular cultural show, Surabhi. A hugely famous and successful name in the television world, Shahane is still loved for her Pooja Bhabhi’s role in the all-time favourite family entertainer Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Her last cinematic outing in Hindi cinema was Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa in 2004, and 14 years later, she’s back with a bang as Flory Mendonca in debutant director Arjun Mukherjee’s 3 Storeys that will be out in the theatres on March 9.

The power-packed ensemble cast comprising Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Richa Chadha, newcomers Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed has upped the curiosity quotient. The film’s intriguing and intertwined tales of love, betrayal, and adultery of those living in a close-knit community in a Mumbai chawl have taken expectations a few notches higher. “The characters, story and twists and turns have a novelty factor. These people and their lives haven’t been explored on the big screen, and all of them have their roles well etched-out and complex. Flory’s character is a landmark role for me, and I thank Arjun for choosing me,” she says.

Shahane is playing a Goan Christian lady, and the film explores her life in three phases, and what stands out the most is her physical transformation. To prep for her reel role, she relied heavily on a real-life character Anna Pereira who lives in Juhu and acting workshops by Atul Mongia. “I tried to copy Mrs Pereira’s body language, dialect, mannerisms and behaviour.

Other nuances were perfected in Atul’s workshops. He not only made me do what the script demanded but also prepared me to think, behave and be nothing but Flory Mendonca. On the set, I had my hair stylist, who is also a Goan Christian, to fall back upon if I faltered,” she recounts thanking Fabeha Khan for her costumes and Serena Mendonca for taking care of makeup and prosthetics. She jokingly adds, “The easiest part of essaying this character was the zero effort spent in looking good onscreen.”

The film’s trailer harps on how every story has a past, every story has a secret, and every storey has a story. Elucidating it further, she says, “Every person has a story behind the masks they wear. Even in the close-knit communities, closest of the neighbours have a hidden secret, and that’s what makes the plot interesting.” She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit in Marathi film Bucket List.