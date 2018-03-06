MUMBAI: Actor Amol Parashar, who will be seen with Aahana Kumra in the new web series "It Happened in Hong Kong", has also penned the dialogues for it along with its director Lakshya Raj Anand.



Produced by OTT service platform Viu, the four-episode romantic series revolves around the two actors' characters.



While it is known that he is a brilliant actor with a theatre background, not many people know that Amol has a keen inclination towards writing as well.



On his dual contribution as actor and writer, Amol said in a statement: "When we were reading the first drafts of the series, Lakshya, Aahana and I felt that it was a sweet story but there was scope to make the conversations between the two characters more organic. I offered to give it a shot.



"To be honest, with the story being so contemporary and relatable, writing the dialogues became a very spontaneous process. Thankfully, Lakshya and Aahana enjoyed and related to what I wrote - which meant that our purpose had been achieved."

