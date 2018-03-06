MUMBAI: Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who is basking in the success of her latest release "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", says she is an extremely greedy actor and wants to do complicated roles.



"I am an extremely greedy actor. I want to do all sorts of roles... The more layered, more complicated the role... The more I enjoy it," Nushrat said in a statement.



The actress is seen as Sweety in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety". Her character has shades of grey.



"I remember the first time I saw 'Gupt', I was blown away. Kajol shocked people with her choice of role. She did it when she was in the prime of her career. Ever since then, I have been waiting to do a role like that, and then 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' happened," said the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" fame actress.



On her role, she said: "It was a very gutsy move to carry out the duality of the character, first to make people believe that I am actually very sweet, and then just when they have believed me... to actually go out there myself and admit out loud that I am the main villain."