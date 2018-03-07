BHUBANESWAR: Raveena Tandon, who has landed in a legal trouble after an FIR was registered against her for allegedly shooting an advertisement in the ‘No Camera Zone’ inside Odisha's Lingaraja Temple, on Wednesday quashed the allegations brought against her.

The 43-year-old actress told ANI, "It was no agency or advertisement. This is fake news. It was all the locals and members of the temple's trust, along with the media, who were filming on their mobile phones and were taking selfies".

The case was registered against Tandon for shooting inside ‘No-camera’ zone of the premises of Lingaraja Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Insisting that she wasn't aware of the phone ban, Tandon added, "No local authority alerted us about the phone ban or objected to it. I understand that temple authorities are distraught over the issue but they have to consider that I wasn't aware of the ban".

Also, LN Agarwal from Hemraj Advertising, who filmed the video, told ANI, "We met during temple's visit. While waiting for prasad, she was casually talking about Bhubaneswar's heat and saying that skin will look nice by using a paste of some leaves. It wasn't advt. Other devotees were clicking pics as well".



Confirming that the FIR was lodged, Rajiv Lochan Parida, the management-in-charge of the administration of the ASI protected 11-century Lord Shiva’s shrine temple, said, "The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at Lingaraj Police Station for shooting an advertisement film in the no camera zone”.

Speaking on the matter, Bhubaneswar DCP Satybrat Bhoi confirmed the news and called the incident "a clear case of violation of security norms".

The incident came to light when a video surfaced on social media, which featured Raveena giving beauty tips inside the temple. Reportedly, she had visited the temple on Sunday, March 3.

Reportedly, the Archaeological Survey of India has also launched an investigation into the matter.