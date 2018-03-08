CHANDIGARH: Bollywood star of yesteryear Jeetendra has been booked by the Himachal Pradesh police for allegedly sexually assaulting his cousin 47 years ago at a hotel in Shimla.

Confirming the case against Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kumar, Shimla superintendent of police Umapati Jamwal said, “A case has been registered and he has been booked on charges of sexual assault at Chotta Shimla police station. We are investigating the matter.’’

Jeetendra was booked after his cousin lodged a complaint in February this year with the director general of police of Himachal Pradesh, SR Mardi. The cousin, who was 18 years old at the time, accused the then 28-year-old actor of sexually assaulting her in January 1971.

The actor has denied the allegations.

She had alleged that Jeetendra, her aunt's son, had arranged for her to join him from New Delhi to Shimla on the sets of a film he was shooting. She had further alleged that after reaching Shimla at night, the inebriated actor went to her room, joined the twin beds and then sexually assaulted her. However, the woman could not give the hotel’s name or proof of her stay there.

Meanwhile, the cousin has been asked to record her statement before a magistrate and also been asked to provide an evidence, if she has any.

She is also likely to be summoned by the police in order to record her statement. Later, Jeetendra might be called to record his statement in the case, said sources.