LUCKNOW: The worth of the assets of Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha candidate Jaya Bachchan and her husband, Amitabh Bachchan doubled during the last six years from around Rs 500 crore in 2012 to around Rs 1000 crore this year, so says the affidavit submitted by the SP candidate at the time of filing her nomination here on Friday.

According to the affidavit, the couple had immovable assets worth more than Rs 460 crore, which is more than double of Rs 152 crore they owned in 2012. Similarly, the worth of their movable assets rose from around Rs 343 crore in 2012 to around Rs 540 crore this year.

Moreover, the couple own gold and jewellery worth over Rs 62 crore. Interestingly, Amitabh has na upper hand and he owns over Rs 36 crore ornaments, while Jaya has jewellery worth Rs 26 crore in her name. Bachchans also own 12 vehicles together, including Rolls-Royce, three Mercedes, one Porsche and a Range Rover worth over Rs 13 crore. Besides, Amitabh owns a Tata Nano car and a tractor too.

Amitabh and Jaya also have watches worth around Rs 3.4 crore and Rs 51 lakh respectively. Amitabh also possess a pen worth over Rs 9 lakh.

Besides having huge properties in upscale areas of Mumbai and Delhi, Bachchans own a 3175 sq mts residential property in Commume De in France. They also have properties in Noida, Bhopal, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.