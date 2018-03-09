LOS ANGELES: Fantasy show "Supernatural" is all set to crossover with "Scooby-Doo".

The trio of Sam, Dean and Castiel will meet up with the Mystery Gang.

The show will see Dean (Jensen Ackles) fight off a stuffed dinosaur, which comes to life, in a wrestling match.

After the fight gets over, the pawnshop owner offers the brothers a free TV to say thanks.

But Sam (Jared Padelecki) is not keen on the idea, but Dean never one to turn down a gift.

So, when he takes the TV back to the bunker, the brothers are sucked into a Scooby-Doo cartoon.

"Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen," co-showrunner Robert Singer told EW.

"They say, 'We've been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we're supposed to play this out."

And then they realise they're in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favourite cartoon growing up," he added.

This is where Dean's being a Scooby nerd help them solve the case.

But it is not a caricaturish episode, it is a "Supernatural-level monster at work", according to co-showrunner Andrew Dabb.

"There are things you wouldn't see in a regular 'Scooby-Doo' cartoon.They walk into an old episode of Scooby-Doo.But it may end up being a new episode of Supernatural," Dabb said.