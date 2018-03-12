MUMBAI: Playback singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya was arrested today after he allegedly rammed his high-end car into an autorickshaw in suburban Andheri, leaving two persons injured, police said.

Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of Mercedes car, hit an auto rickshaw on Lokhandwala Back Road this noon, said a Versova police station official.

Following the incident, Aditya shifted the injured persons, identified as Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), a passenger, to nearby hospital, he said.

Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

"Aditya Narayan was arrested and released as all offences registered against him are bailable," said DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Dahiya.