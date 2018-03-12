Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the official poster of October.

NEW DELHI: The first trailer of ‘October’, starring Varun Dhawan and newcomer, Banita Sandhu, has been launched and it looks intense and utterly emotional.

The trailer looks quite promising with its focus on commonplace settings, beautiful landscaping, and woven threads of relationships.

The film revolves around Dhawan that is on a quest to find Sandhu, a girl who was in love with him in their college days.

As the trailer unfolds, Sandhu can be seen wheelchair-bound, ill, and expressionless. It is mentioned in the trailer that ‘it is not a love story but a story of love’.

The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar of ‘Piku’ fame and is written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on April 13, 2018.