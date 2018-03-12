WATCH: First trailer of Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer ‘October’ looks intense
By ANI | Published: 12th March 2018 09:22 PM |
Last Updated: 13th March 2018 10:43 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The first trailer of ‘October’, starring Varun Dhawan and newcomer, Banita Sandhu, has been launched and it looks intense and utterly emotional.
The trailer looks quite promising with its focus on commonplace settings, beautiful landscaping, and woven threads of relationships.
The film revolves around Dhawan that is on a quest to find Sandhu, a girl who was in love with him in their college days.
As the trailer unfolds, Sandhu can be seen wheelchair-bound, ill, and expressionless. It is mentioned in the trailer that ‘it is not a love story but a story of love’.
The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar of ‘Piku’ fame and is written by Juhi Chaturvedi.
The flick is slated to hit the theatres on April 13, 2018.
Here’s the Hindi poster of #october. Sirf ek din trailer ka liya pic.twitter.com/TObAUzZmdN— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 11, 2018