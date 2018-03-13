Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad is developing a biopic on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), chronicling the life of its chiefs including Dr KB Hedgewar, Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, popularly referred as Guruji by the RSS cadres and others. From the last few months, Prasad along with his team of writers has been working on the film which charts around the struggles and triumphs of the RSS head honchos. Tentatively titled RSS, the film, whose estimated budget is `100 crore, is likely to feature Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the lead.

“The makers have initiated talks with Akshay Kumar and have received a positive response. He is set to play the protagonist of the film which will be shot in Hindi and eventually dubbed into Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and other regional languages. Prasad and his team are doing an extensive research with the help of several Hindu outfit leaders and will soon leave for RSS headquarters at Nagpur to meet its incumbent chief Mohan Bhagwat and other top brass to procure various details about the film,” says a source.

It is also learnt Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah too extended their blessings to the project which is said to be a counter to Shiv Sena’s patriarch Bal Thackeray’s biopic Thackeray. “As Shiv Sena is coming up with a biopic on Balasaheb, the BJP leaders have realised the need to tell the world about the endeavours mirroring the life of RSS leaders and hence this project,” adds the source.

RSS will be produced jointly by Karnataka BJP leader and Lahari Recording Company owner G Tulsiram Naidu (Lahari Velu) and his brother G Manohar Naidu. A host of Bollywood stars, technicians and director are expected to be roped in for the film which is likely to go on floors later this year.