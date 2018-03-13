JODHPUR: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says his team of doctors will "fiddle around" with his body and set him up again.

"I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again. I will rest and keep informed in process," the 75-year-old posted on his blog on Tuesday morning.

"Ya. So, it's 5 a.m. The morning after the night that began yesterday...for work. Some people need to work for a living and work hard."

The cine icon had revealed last year that he had been nursing a "stiff neck and shoulder pain" as a result of past injuries from stunts he did in the 1970s and 1980s.

He is currently shooting for "Thugs Of Hindostan" here.

"It's been rough. But whenever did any be achieved without it. There is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears. Then the expectation of all working out. Sometimes it does, most of the times not. That not is the catalyst.

"When they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved," he wrote on the blog.

"Thugs of Hindostan", which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, will release during Diwali 2018.