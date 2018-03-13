MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor-starrer "The Zoya Factor" is scheduled to release on April 5 next year. The project will also feature Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The two actors will be seen together for the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel by the same name.

Sonam announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday along with a photoshoot image.

"Super happy to be a part of this unique story 'The Zoya Factor' an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by Abhishek Sharma, co-starring Dulquer, Fox Star Hindi, Adlabs Films," she posted.

In the photograph shared by Sonam, she and Dulquer are posing with a copy of the novel with the name of their characters mentioned on it.

Dulquer also shared the image with the caption" "Now this one is really special for me! Introducing 'The Zoya Factor', a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, directed by Abhishek Sharma".

Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/1dxzuYYysS — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 13, 2018

"The Zoya Factor" tells the tale of a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki (Sonam), who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya was born at the moment when India lifted the 1983 World Cup.

Sharma believes that cricket woven into a "rom-com and touching on superstition and luck, is an amazing book for a screen adaptation".

"The book has many layers, characters and tracks. Sonam is our Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agency executive. She was the first person that came to my mind as she's as bubbly as Zoya. Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film. It's always great to work with Adlabs Films," Sharma said in a statement.