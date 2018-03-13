MUMBAI: Power-house Ranveer Singh, who has wowed everyone with his exceptional acting in movies like ‘Padmaavat’, Bajirao Mastani’ among others, has revealed he was never attracted to fame.

Present at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018, the 32-year-old was asked by the media what fame means to him, to which he replied, “Fame is a wonderful thing but it was never the one thing I was attracted to. I was just in love with the craft of acting.”

“I just want to be the best actor that I want to be. Money, fame, these things just come along with it and they are wonderful. They are very welcome but that’s not the thing that drives me.”

Ranveer also talked about the exciting line-up of films ahead of him.

“We are done with more than half of ‘Gully Boy’s shooting. After I wrap that in April-May, I will immediately be diving to ‘Simmba’. I am very excited to be working with Rohit (Shetty) sir for the first time on a feature film.”

“It’s a big one for me as he is the king of masala films, which I love more than any other kind of film. So this is something I believe I was born to do. I feel extremely blessed that I have the opportunity to work with best filmmakers in the business - from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Zoya Akhtar to Kabir Khan to Rohit sir,” he concluded.