Jodhaa Akbar and Swades-fame filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, who is well known for his historical dramas, will be making a period war film titled Panipat. His last outing in Bollywood was Mohenjo Daro which featured Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, the upcoming film will be based on the third battle of Panipat which took place in 1761. The teaser poster of the film was launched on Twitter by the director, who wrote, “Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of Panipat.”

Talking about the choice of the lead actors, Gowariker said in a statement, “I have shared screen space with Sanjay in Naam, which was a memorable co-acting experience and now it will be great to direct such a versatile and immensely talented actor as him.”

He then said that he was impressed by the dynamism of Arjun Kapoor. “What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances — is his dynamism. He has played dual roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy.”

About Kriti Sanon, he said, “I needed someone who’s really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called Panipat.”The film will go on floors in mid-2018 and is expected to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.