MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan, composer Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine will feature together in the "Blackmail" song "Badla".



It is the third song to release from the Abhinay Deo-directed movie. A quirky and comic song, it will showcase the hidden anger of Irrfan's character.



"Blackmail", releasing as scheduled on April 6 on Irrfan's insistence despite his announcement that he has been diagnosed with a "rare disease", drew the audience interest from its teaser.



The film is poised to be a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao among others.



It is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Deo's RDP Motion Pictures.

