MUMBAI: Singer Harshdeep Kaur is excited about her maiden solo UK tour. She says it is always great to connect with fans from all over the world.

Harshdeep will perform at the Barbican Centre in London on March 27 and the Town Hall in Birmingham on March 28.

"I have always wanted to showcase a standalone tour in UK since so many years and the dream is finally coming true. I have a huge fanbase there and it is always great to connect with your fans from all over the world," Harshdeep said in a statement.

Harshdeep has songs like "Zaalima" in Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Raees", "Khulke Dulke" from "Befikre" and "Nachde Ne Saare" from "Baar Baar Dekho" to her credit.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says Harshdeep is "an artiste who has a tremendous in depth musicality and also an amazing performer".

"I am so happy that she is going on tour as the audiences would get a chance to listen to an artist who is original, soulful, of a very high musical calibre and above all an amazing human being," Mahadevan said.

To this, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani added: "Harshdeep is one of the finest current voices in Bollywood and in the independent space. She is an incredible performer and one of the most soulful singers we have."

Apart from the UK, Harshdeep will also be touring Chicago, New Jersey, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, Washington DC and Seattle in April for Music composer Pritam Chakraborty's first North America Tour.

"She is honestly one of the best live performers I have worked with... You don't get tired of listening to her voice. Here's wishing her a super successful and power packed UK tour. It is going to be a treat for ears and will be remembered for years by those who will be present there," Pritam said.