MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan today shared his character poster from his much-awaited film "Race 3".

The actor, whose character is named Sikander in the film, took to Twitter to reveal his first look.

"Is hafte milata hoon Race3 ki family se.....Mera naam hai Sikander (I will meet my Race 3 family this week....My name is Sikander). Selfless over selfish," Salman tweeted.

The film directed by director-choreographer Remo D'Souza will hit theatres on Eid in June.

It also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem The previous two instalments of the action-thriller franchise had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead but for the third part, the makers roped in Salman, 52.

Remo D'Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.