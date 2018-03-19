MUMBAI: Classmate, a notebook brand by ITC and Radio Mirchi’s spelling extravaganza Classmate Spell Bee Season 10 culminated on Monday with an exhilarating finish as Soha Ali Khan announced Srija Mallipudi of Narayana IIT Olympiad School, Vijayawada as the National Champion of India’s largest spelling competition and Preetham R of Ryan International School, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru as the first runner up.

The theme for the contest this year is ‘Be Better than Yourself’ that encourages everyone to strive for continuous improvement. The competition this year was conducted across India and engaged with more than 3 lac students across 1000 schools in 30 cities by testing their mettle in English spellings.

In the initial phase, an on-ground exercise in schools received massive participation. The top 15 spellers from each school then competed in the online city finals round. The top performers from the city finals then competed in the Semi Final stage of the competition. From there only the top 16 students from across India went on to battle it out in the televised National Finals.

The National Finals of Classmate Spell Bee Season 10 saw a grueling competition between the top 16 spellers of India in the search for the National Spell Bee Champion. The National Finals will be simulcast on The Discovery Channel, Discovery Kids and Discovery Tamil.