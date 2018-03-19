MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of entertainment conglomerate T-Series, says actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will make a sizzling pair in Remo D'souza's next dance film, and promises that it will be a "visual treat" for all the film buffs.



D'souza's next dance film is touted to be India's biggest dance film. It will also star choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak who had featured in "ABCD 2".



The film is expected to go on the floors this year and is slated to release on November 8, 2019.



"At the start of the year, I had said 2018 is going to be a landmark year for T-Series. And I knew I alone cannot make things happen. So, when Remo agreed to bring his vision to India's biggest dance film ever, we were over the moon," Kumar said in a statement.



"And now with Varun and Katrina on board as the lead pair, can it get any better? Yes, it can because not only is this the first time they are pairing up together, they are also superb dancers and will make a sizzling pair. So, we're in for a visual treat unlike anything we've ever seen. Even I cannot wait to see the movie," he added.



D'Souza, who is busy with "Race 3" at the moment, is excited about the collaboration.



"Isn't it just appropriate that a film about music and dance is produced by the man heading the biggest music company in Bollywood? And I get to direct -- Varun, one of the best dancers today, and Katrina, who has shown us she can shake a mean leg," D'Souza said.



Varun is confident that Katrina "will bring her A game" to the movie.



"I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department," he said.



Katrina said she "can't wait to start this journey".

