Anupam Kher with Robert De Niro and his family in New York (Photo | Twitter)

NEW YORK: Veteran actor Anupam Kher took Hollywood star Robert De Niro, his wife Grace, director David O. Russell and a few other friends to a popular Indian restaurant here.

"It was a wonderful evening. I took Robert De Niro and his wife Grace, David O. Russell and his wife Holly and their friends out for dinner to an Indian restaurant. They absolutely loved the food there. We were there for over two hours," Anupam said in a statement about their visit to the restaurant last week.

Anupam has been shooting for an international TV series here.

De Niro had earlier surprised Anupam by hosting a birthday dinner for the Indian actor, who turned 63 on March 7.