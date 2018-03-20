Based on the novel by John Green, 'The Fault In Our Stars' was directed by Josh Boone and produced by 20th Century Fox.

LOS ANGELES: "The Fault in Our Stars" author John Green can't believe that the book is getting a Bollywood remake.

After the news of actress Sanjana Sanghi getting finalised to star in the Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film "The Fault In Our Stars" went viral online, Green tweeted on Tuesday: "I can't believe this is happening. Amazing!"

I can't believe this is happening. Amazing! ⚡️ “Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars confirms its female lead”https://t.co/3y8avVH8Fj — John Green (@johngreen) March 19, 2018

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his debut as a director with this film.

Chhabra replied to the author's tweet saying: "Wow. Thank you."

Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot will begin by mid 2018.

The Hollywood film features Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Sanjana will be paired with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the romantic Hindi film.