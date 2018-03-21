NEW DELHI: The first look of the star cast of Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’ – Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal - has been released.

The ‘Housefull 3’ star, who is back on silver screen after two years with this film, can be seen sporting a turban and beard. Taapsee and Vicky, on the other hand, look like a fun-loving Punjabi couple.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the stills as he wrote, “Abhishek Bachchan. Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal... Glimpses from their forthcoming film #Manmarziyaan, an intense love story... Anurag Kashyap directs... 7 Sept 2018 release... #Eros #AanandLRai #Phantom”

The shooting of the film is taking place in Amritsar, Punjab.

Co-produced by Aanand L Rai, ‘Manmarziyaan’ is scheduled to release on September 7.