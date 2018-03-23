NEW DELHI: The cast and crew of the Ayushmann Khurana, Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Badhai Ho' celebrated completion of the film's shooting with a wrap up party in the national capital on Wednesday night.

Speaking on the occasion, lead actor Ayushmann, who is known for her unconventional roles in films like 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' and 'Bareily Ki Barfi', said his character in the film too is quite different from run-of- the-mill.

''The story of the film and my role in it are really different from the run-of-the-mill. It also has some hilarious one liners. I really look forward to release of the film,'' he said.

The film features him opposite Dangal-famed actor Sanya Malhotra.

On working with Sanya, Ayushmann said, ''Sanya and my brother worked together in 'Dangal'. I have earlier shot an ad film with her. She is a great performer. I really liked her performance in 'Dangal'.

The wrap up party saw the lead pair shaking their legs to a dance number from the film.

While Ayushmann looked dapper in a white tee, denim jacket and trousers, Sanya looked stunning in a knee-length black dress.

The movie is produced by Junglee pictures in collaboration with Chrome pictures.

Directed by Amit Sharma, who had earlier directed the Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Tevar', the movie is about a family getting affected due to some unexpected news.

This is the second collaboration between Ayushmann and Junglee pictures after 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.