MUMBAI: "Baa Baaa Black Sheep" director Vishwas Paandya says his movie, which released on Friday, combines the two interesting genres of crime and comedy. He feels it's a new space for the audience to watch.



On the film, the debutant director told IANS: "It is a comedy and thriller. Anupam Kher's character has a dark secret of being a contract killer, and the story changes once the secret gets unveiled.



"I started writing the story as a dark comedy and then it got into that zone where crime meets comedy. I think comedy and crime are two interesting genres to combine."



His idea was to make the story more accessible to the larger audience, and so he chose against making it as a "hardcore dark comedy".



"Baa Baaa Black Sheep" features Anupam, Annu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. It revolves around the dark secret of a father and his son.



Regarding the cast, Paandya said he wanted to bring on board a melange of "good actors".



"Not that stars are not good actors, but this is my first film. So, I wanted to set my level high before I collaborate with a big star, because as a director I also have to offer them something big. My first film is very content-based," he said, explaining why he didn't go for a "star".



Paandya started his career from television in acting. He believes that the film industry should nurture more talent in terms of writing original stories.



"This is a good time for writers because cinema is changing and if the story is not offering something new, the presence of stars will not recover a bad film. That is why I think our film industry should encourage and nurture more writing talents," said the former actor.