MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is geared up to make her debut in the digital space as a guest in conversation with comedian Abish Matthew on the show titled "Son of Abish".



The third season of the show will have Yami as its first guest. She will also be accompanied by comedian Kenny Sebastian, read a statement.



Yami said: "Shooting for Abish's show was an incredible experience. There wasn't a single dull moment at the shoot for the episode. I think personally the digital platform is extremely transparent as the feedback is almost instant.

Tried my hand at table tennis wearing stilettos, thanks to #SonOfAbish!