MUMBAI: National Award winning director Hansal Mehta says he "struggled with cigarette smoking" and has now finally "quit the habit".



"I've struggled with cigarette smoking and wanting to quit for nearly 23 years... Last month I was terribly ill. I quit smoking. I had to if I wanted to live. Don't wait to fall ill. Just quit the habit. Kick the butt. Stop Smoking," Mehta tweeted on Tuesday.

On the work front, Mehta has been roped in to direct a new web series titled "The Scam", based on a book authored by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.



His directorial "Omerta" starring Rajkummar Rao will be hitting the screens on April 20. The film is based on terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh's life.



"Omerta" was shot in real locations across London and India. It is woven around some of the most bloody terror attacks, including the 9/11 attack and the beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl