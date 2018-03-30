HYDERABAD: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said he feels "joy and honour" in collaborating with South superstar Chiranjeevi on his next Telugu film, "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

The 75-year-old actor is currently here to shoot for the film, in which he has a guest appearance.

"'SYEERA......Narasimha Reddy'......The joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu," Amitabh tweeted along with photos from the film's set.

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 29 March 2018

"NIRVAAN.....And the call of the Himalayas!" he said in another tweet.

T 2758 - NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 29 March 2018

Bachchan had recently shared his look test from the film in which he can be seen sporting a long grey hair and beard.

He is expected to complete his part of the shooting within a week.

The veteran will be next seen in "102 Not Out" playing a 102-year-old father to his 75-year-old son, portrayed by Rishi Kapoor.

Apart from this, the megastar will also be playing a pivotal role in "Thugs of Hindostan", also starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.