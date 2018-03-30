NEW DELHI: 'Baaghi 2' is creating all the right noises. Touted to be one of the biggest action films of the year, the news is the makers are all keen to host a special screening for all the stuntmen of the industry. The real hero's in the world of film-making, who undergo several risks to ensure that the desired action scene turns out to appear as close to reality as possible.



The role of stuntmen becomes all the more crucial in a film that lies under the genre of action.



As 'Baaghi 2' is set to be one of the biggest action film, the makers are very keen to host a special screening of the film before it's release in order to express their respect and the incredible job that they perform on screen.

The screening of the film further proves to celebrate their daredevil attitude, enormous hard work and risk-taking stunts/action that they put in one film.



Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Baaghi 2', the sequel features never seen before and high octane action sequences. It raises the bar high in comparison with its prequel.



Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film that stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time has created a lot of excitement amongst fans and audiences. The film is all set to hit theaters on March 30.