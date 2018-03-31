Being a woman in today's world is a superpower: Sonakshi Sinha
By IANS | Published: 31st March 2018 07:20 PM |
Last Updated: 31st March 2018 07:20 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, believes that being a woman is a super power in today's world.
Sonakshi walked the ramp at the fashion extravaganza here for designer Nandita Mahtani, said a statement.
"Just being a woman is today's world is a super power. We adopt so many roles in so many walks of our life. Being a woman is our super power," said Sonakshi on the sidelines of the gala.
On what she would advise when it comes to fashion quotient, she said: "Dress comfortably, dress cool and drink lots of water to deal with the approaching, scorching summer."