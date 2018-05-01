Home Entertainment Hindi

I'll accept my age gracefully: Jennifer Winget

Sexy, fashionable and trendy are some of the words used to describe actress Jennifer Winget.

Published: 01st May 2018 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Jennifer Winget (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sexy, fashionable and trendy are some of the words used to describe actress Jennifer Winget. But she says there is no pressure on her to look good all the time and she is willing to accept her age gracefully.

It wasn't long ago when she won a spot in the "50 Sexiest Asian Women" list. Does she feel the pressure?

"There is no pressure. I am who I am. I do what I do. All the credit goes to my team... my stylist and make-up people... my entire team that works tirelessly to make me look good," Jennifer told IANS.

What is the one thing that she will never do to look good and young? "I will accept my age gracefully," said the actress, in her 30s.

On the work front, she is currently playing Zoya in the Colors show "Bepannaah".

TAGS
Jennifer Winget 50 Sexiest Asian Women 50 Sexiest Asian Women list
