Nothing about 'Tori Surat' song video is inappropriate: Singer Sona Mohapatra's lawyer

Singer Sona Mohapatra's lawyer said on Tuesday that the objections regarding the attire are unwarranted as the video was passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification.

Published: 02nd May 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sona Mohapatra in her latest video 'Tori Surat' (YouTube)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In connection with the ongoing controversy over a music video, singer Sona Mohapatra's lawyer said on Tuesday that the objections regarding the attire are unwarranted as the video was passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification.

The singer on April 30 alleged that she has been receiving threats from a Sufi foundation for the video.

In a series of tweets to Mumbai Police, the singer said Madariya Sufi Foundation has asked her to remove the video from all communication mediums as it has hurt the sentiments of Muslims and could flare communal tensions.

The lawyer, Henal Vakhari, also said the verse written by Amir Khusrao is already in public domain and the credit has been given to him for the lyrics.

According to the police complaint filed against the foundation, Om Grown, a music company, had received a mail from Sufi Sameer Madarvi in this regard alleging that the "after watching the music album "Tori Surat" and "Lal Pari Mastani" which are available on YouTube, the sentiments of millions of Muslims are hurt as the singer Ms. Sona Mohapatra is alleged to have inappropriately dressed while singing Sufi songs written by Hazrat Amir Khusroo."

"If we are not satisfied with the action taken on our complaint, we will try other remedies too. It's our constitutional right to ensure our safety and security," Vakhari told ANI.

TAGS
Sona Mohapatra Sufi foundation Sona video song controversy Tori Surat
