Home Entertainment Hindi

This is special for us, wish Sridevi was here, Boney Kapoor on National Award

Daughters Janhvi and Khushi accompanied Kapoor to the ceremony.

Published: 03rd May 2018 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Best Actress Award on veteran actress Sridevi posthumously being received by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi during the 65th National Film Awards function at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is in the city to receive wife Sridevi's posthumous Best Actress honour at the National Film Awards today, said it was a special moment for the family and they missed her a lot.

Sridevi, who died at the age of 54 in Dubai on February 24, won the award for her portrayal of a revenge-seeking mother in Hindi film "Mom".

Daughters Janhvi and Khushi accompanied Kapoor to the ceremony.

"I wish she was here. She truly deserved this award. It s so unfortunate that she is not here with us today to celebrate.

I am grateful to the government of India, the I&B Ministry and the jury.

It is a proud moment for all of us but sadly she is not here," Boney told reporters ahead of the ceremony.

Janhvi said, "I want to thank the jury and the government of India for recognising the hardwork my mother has done.

It is very special for us as a family.

" Sridevi and her "Chandni" co-star Vinod Khanna were recognised posthumously at the National Film Awards this year. Khanna was named this year's Dadasaheb Phalke award winner.

The award was received by son Akshaye Khanna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boney Kapoor Sridevi National Film Awards

Comments

More from this section

Bittersweet moment for us: Akshaye on Vinod Khanna's Dadasaheb Phalke honour 

I feel terribly disrespected: Shashaa Tirupati on no National Award from President

102 Not Out review: 102 minutes Of unalloyed emotional bonding between Bachchan and Kapoor 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity