Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher makes Marathi debut, to star opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Mauli

The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is produced under Riteish's banner Mumbai Film Company.

Published: 07th May 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 11:18 AM

Saiyami Kher makes Marathi debut, to star opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Mauli. | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Mirzya" actress Saiyami Kher will make her Marathi film debut as Riteish Deshmukh's leading lady in his next production and acting venture titled "Mauli".

It's especially a happy moment for Saiyami, as with "Mauli", she will carrying forward the Marathi legacy of her grandmother and veteran actress Usha Kiran.

Tanvi Azmi's niece, Sayami seems to be sharing some more common ground with her as Tanvi too made her Marathi debut with Riteish playing the role of his mother in "Lai Bhari".

Saiyami, born and brought up in Nashik, says she is delighted to work in a film in her mother tongue Marathi.

"That too opposite Riteish in his home production. Riteish very successfully introduced a new genre of action/ drama to Marathi cinema with 'Lai Bhari'. 'Mauli' is a film which will always be very close to my heart because it takes me back to my Maharashtrian roots.

"I will really miss my grandmother on this journey because she would have been very proud to see my Marathi debut. I'm really excited and seek everyone's good wishes and blessings," Saiyami said in a statement.

Riteish said the team was looking for a fresh face to cast in "Mauli".

"We found that in Saiyami. She is young, vivacious and fits the character of a aFirebrand Marathi mulgi' to the T. We are extremely excited to collaborate with her and looking forward to working with her," he said.

The film, scheduled to release early in 2019, is already on floors and Saiyami is scheduled to join the team soon.

