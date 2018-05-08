Home Entertainment Hindi

Mukesh, Nita Ambani host star-studded party post daughter Isha's engagement with Anand Piramal

It was one star-studded affair where Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji attended the event to congratulate the couple.

Published: 08th May 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Ambanis at the party held to celebrate Isha Amabani-Anand Piramal's engagement (Instagram Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a party for their daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who got engaged over the weekend.

The pre-wedding ritual, God Dhana was organized on Monday night at Ambani's residence Antilla.

It was one star-studded affair where Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji attended the event to congratulate the couple.

Karan Johar with Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal (Instagram @karanjohar)

Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani along with his wife Tine Ambani was also seen attending the party.

The wedding is likely to take place in December this year.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Anand Piramal Isha Ambani

Comments

More from this section

Amitabh Bachchan thanks Bill Gates for acknowledging his polio eradication efforts

Trolls affect my girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, not me: Karan Kundrra

Naseeruddin Shah-Sonali Kulkarni starrer 'Hope Aur Hum' background score done only on guitar

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more