Priyanka, Deepika look divine at 'Heavenly Bodies' themed Met Gala 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made heads turn with their stunning attires, in shades of red, as they channelled their inner goddesses at Met Gala 2018.

The theme of the event, where fashion and charity come together, was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", and the Indian stars made striking appearances with their abstract yet elegant choices.

Priyanka, who often praise for her fashionable outings, wore a strapless deep red velvet Ralph Lauren gown.

She completed her look with a jewelled hood, red pout and shimmery eyes.

Last year, Priyanka, 35, wore a trench coat dress with a never ending train, also designed by Lauren.

Deepika, on the other hand opted for a less risque outfit for her second appearance at the Met Gala.

The 32-year-old star donned a scarlet red one-off shoulder Prabal Gurung gown with a thigh-high side slit.

She gave a final touch to her look with a pair of diamond danglers, red matching peep toes and bold red lips.

This year's Met Gala was hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.

While Rihanna chose a Maison Margiela Artisana attire accompanied with a Pope like hat, Amal attended the evening wearing a dramatic metallic floral-print corset dress and navy pants designed by Richard Quinn.

She was accompanied by husband George Clooney, who chose a traditional black tuxedo.

Singer Katy Perry opted for an outlandish Atelier Versace outfit, a combination of golden mini and boots, topped with big angel wings.

While Hollywood men like to stick to the conventional tuxedos, this year's gala was an exception with "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman and singer-actor Jared Leto, giving women a tough competition with their dramatic sartorial choices.

Boseman wore an immaculate white Atelier Versace suit with gold baroque print, a cape with cross imagery and tassel chain, while Leto, who is known for his quirky fashion sense, went a step ahead by channeling Jesus.