Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan dance their heart out at Sonam's wedding reception

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor dressed in a bridal red lehenga poses for a photograph during her wedding in Mumbai on Tuesday, 09 May 2018.

MUMBAI: Father of the bride, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, danced away on Tuesday night with as much vigour with young stars like Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, as with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception here.

The gala night, which went on till around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, saw Bollywood's who's who in attendance.

Shah Rukh and Salman made a late entry, but ensured they lived up the celebratory mood to the T.

Salman jammed away with Mika on stage on his hit song "Tan tanaa tan", "Mujhse shaadi karogi", "Aaj ki party meri taraf se", and had Shah Rukh, Anil and Varun Dhawan matching his steps.

Anil was the star as he put up an age-defying "jhakaas" performance on his all-time hit "My name is Lakhan". Later, he was joined on stage by nephew Arjun and they danced to "Tune maari entriyaan".

Also adding to the revelry was the energetic Ranveer Singh, who set the dance floor on fire with his moves. Filmmaker Karan Johar too, had the crowd cheering for him as he grooved to songs like "Shava shava" and "Prem ratan dhan paayo" on stage, while snippets of the newly wed couple -- Sonam and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja -- gave a dekko that they lived up the celebrations.

While the media had access only to the red carpet for the gala night at The Leela, the social media had ample inside fodder to feed the fan frenzy around the nuptials.

Sonam and Anand, looking dapper and totally in love, as they made their first official appearance as a couple before the media.

Inside the venue, they also cut a six-layer jumbo custom-made cake.

For the reception, Sonam was all smiles in her offbeat Anamika Khanna ensemble with a long-sleeved blouse, a chevron striped lehenga in dark grey, cream and gold, and a cape. Anand looked handsome in a dark sherwani and sported sneakers.

From Bollywood, Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and family, Satish Kaushik, Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shilpa Shettty, Suniel Shetty, were in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, who could not attend the wedding, sent in congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Amar Singh, Praful Patel and Uddhav Thackeray were among the politicians who became a part of the wedding reception, which wrapped up the three-day celebrations.

A mehendi function on Sunday kickstarted the party, followed by a grand sangeet celebration on Monday, an Anand Karaj wedding ceremony on Tuesday afternoon and a post-wedding lunch.

Sonam will be back working in no time as she is due to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 14 and May 15 as L'Oreal Paris ambassador.