Casting couch is everywhere, say music composer duo Sachin-Jigar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar say the casting couch exists everywhere, but hope people come "off their dirty ideas" and make way for true talent.



Sachin-Jigar were speaking at the second season of "Talking Music" on Saavn, a music and audio streaming service.



On the existence of the casting couch, Jigar said: "I would say (it is) everywhere. It is there, of course nobody wants it to be there, but it has been there and it still exists, I feel. It is something I will strongly oppose and do not believe in, but at the same time I want people to know that it is not only in Bollywood it is just everywhere and it's absolutely disgusting."



Sachin said that for him and Jigar, it has always been about discovering a new voice or a new lyric writer.



"That changes the way our sound is and maybe that casting couch is really meant for bringing about new talent to focus. And I hope that it finds its true meaning. I just hope that people come off their dirty little ideas and make way for talent who focus more," he added.



The composers are known for songs like "Beat pe booty", "D se dance", "Afeemi" and "Beh chala".



They say they aren't too fond of working on recreations.



Asked about their opinion on remakes, Sachin said: "Well we are not for it... I mean very honestly, our thing is that we are creators right? We made a living out of that gift of God and what happens if I stop making music, original music; what will happen 10 years down the line who will you copy? So I think maybe we are so attached to those songs in a certain way and every song means something."



From a creator's point of view, "it is a total no", he said.