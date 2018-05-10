Home Entertainment Hindi

Neha Dhupia ties the knot with 'best friend' Angad Bedi in a quiet ceremony

The newly wed couple got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony attended by close family and friends in a Gurudwara in south Delhi.

Published: 10th May 2018 02:48 PM

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Dhupia has got married to her "best friend" and actor Angad Bedi.

The newly wed couple got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony attended by close family and friends in a Gurudwara in south Delhi. Neha, 37, took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with her fans.

"Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! Angad Bedi," she wrote alongside a photograph of them taking wedding vows.

In the photograph, Neha can be seen wearing a pink lehenga accustomed with heavy gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Angad can be seen donning while bandhgala suit. He completed his look with a pink turban.

Angad, 35, also shared his fans on Twitter and wrote: " Best friend... now wife! Well hello there Mrs Bedi! Neha Dhupia."

The wedding was attended by Ajay Jadeja, Ashish Nehra and Gaurav Kapoor.

A source close to the couple told IANS that Neha and Angad wanted a very intimate ceremony, and so there was not much buzz about it.

From the film industry, celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Raftaar, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha, Sophie Choudry, sent in early congratulatory messages to the couple via Twitter.

Soon after the couple broke the news, filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated them for the new inning in their lives.

He tweeted, "My darling and most special friend Neha Dhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented Angad Bedi! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!"

A former Miss India title holder, Neha is best known for her roles in films like 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Chup Chup Ke' and 'Singh is Kinng'.

Angad, son of retired cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, has done films like 'F.A.L.T.U', 'Ungli', 'Dear Zindagi' and 'Pink'. 

