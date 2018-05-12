Home Entertainment Hindi

I always pictured three children in my head: Sunny Leone

Actress Sunny Leone took everyone by surprise when she announced that she and her husband Daniel Weber had adopted girl child Nisha in 2017.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:56 PM

Sunny Leone and her children (Twitter |@Sunny Leone)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Sunny Leone took everyone by surprise when she announced that she and her husband Daniel Weber had adopted girl child Nisha in 2017. Another surprise unfolded in March 2018, when she shared that they had extended their family by including two more children -- sons Noah and Asher -- via surrogacy. But the actress says she always wanted to have three children.

"I always pictured three children in my head but as time went by and no children... I would have been happy with one but God had different plans and made my dreams come true of a big family," Sunny told IANS in an email interview.

She will turn a year older on May 13 -- the same day as Mother's Day.

"It's pretty cool that both are on the same day. I am not sure about my birthday but I'm looking forward to Mother's Day," said the actress, popular for her "Baby doll" image.

She is new to motherhood and is absolutely enjoying it.

"I am the same person but now I have more love to spread to my kids. I'm so happy about being a mother," she said.

But what's it like to be a mother in the 21st century when crimes against children, especially girls, are increasing?

"I don't think they have increased. I believe that the news is highlighting what has been happening for a long time already," she said.

She just hopes "swift and harsh punishments follow these acts by the perpetrators".

Her focus is on her children's safety first.

"I do believe in neighbourhood safety groups for our children," said Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra.

Her little ones keep her on her toes but work hasn't taken a backseat. She is excited about ZEE5's show "Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone".

"Initially, my answer (to make a show on her life) was that I wasn't sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it," said the Indo-Canadian talent.

The former adult film actress shot to fame in India when she entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. After the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", she made her Bollywood debut with "Jism 2" in 2012.

What should the audience expect from the show?

"The unexpected. This is a part of my life story and not necessarily the journey you are expecting to see," she said.

There was also a Canadian documentary called "Mostly Sunny". Why does she feel the need to tell her story to the world?

"Many people are curious (about her choices and journey) and want to know; so, I believe that if I'm going to tell it then it should be in my words and from my eyes. That wasn't the case with the documentary," said the actress, who has also made appearances in Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil films.

"What we have made is better than a film because it gets into many details that a film will never be able to explain. For a film, the team will pick and choose what they want to show in 100-120 minutes. This ('Karenjit Kaur...') is showing two seasons and 20 episodes of my story. It's only the tip of the iceberg," she added.

