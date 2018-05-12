Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikas Khanna's 'The Last Colour' is Neena Gupta's 'most fulfilling project'

The first look of "The Last Colour", around the widows of Vrindavan, was unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, and according to Neena, it left the audience "quiet".

Published: 12th May 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Neena Gupta (Instagram Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A National Award winner, Neena Gupta last year took the social media route to ask for "good parts to play". Now the veteran actress, in Cannes for the unveiling of the first look of "The Last Colour", says she is working on some "very good films".

The first look of "The Last Colour", around the widows of Vrindavan, was unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, and according to Neena, it left the audience "quiet".

WATCH TEASER

Last year, Neena had posted on Instagram: "I live in Mumbai and working as a good actor looking for good parts to play."

But now she is happy with the slate of projects she has in her kitty. She even made a comeback to writing for "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai".

"I have done a small role in 'Veere Di Wedding', but I have done very nice roles in 'Mulk' which stars Rishi Kapoor, then there's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and Amit Sharma's 'Badhai Ho'. I have shot for these... But now after 'The Last Colour', what will I do... What is there after fulfilment," Neena told IANS over phone from Cannes.

The actress, who has worked across theatre, television and film platforms, calls "The Last Colour" -- the debut directorial of star chef Vikas Khanna -- her most fulfilling project.

"I have recently done four films with very good directors... But this ('The Last Colour') was very fulfilling because I was preparing myself that I will act a certain way, my body language will slow down, my eyes will be like that... But when they gave me the sari (to wear for the character), I just became her.

"Vikas kept on telling me what to do, and I kept on doing it... While doing some scenes, he never cut it, and the shot went on... Everything flowed, so it was very fulfilling. We would wonder 'Kaise ho gaya'. We shot for 10 days, it was very hot at the Varanasi ghats... It was tough, but it happened," she recounted.

In the movie, based on Khanna's eponymous novel, Neena plays Noor, a widow in Vrindavan who wishes to play Holi but is forbidden by tradition. Noor meets a young tightrope walker, Chhoti, and the film traces their impact on each other's lives.

The actress was excited about her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

"It was very funny because for many years people I know had been visiting the fest. I was very curious to know what (the) Cannes (film festival) was. But I always used to say I will go with my film... and it has happened," she said with a laugh.

On working with Khanna, she said she liked his honesty and passion.

"I feel that with this film, he has dealt with a major issue in a soft and subtle way, where the story flows so beautifully that you say 'itni badi baat ho gayi (it has made such a strong statement')," Neena added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cannes The Last Colour Vikas Khanna Neena Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Back to the bard

The secret service

'102 Not Out' had its soul in right place: Sony Pictures India's Vivek Krishnani

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia