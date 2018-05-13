Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan didn't understand 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he went to watch the latest Marvel Studios' movie "Avengers: Infinity War", which he failed to understand.

Published: 13th May 2018 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Megastar star Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he went to watch the latest Marvel Studios' movie "Avengers: Infinity War", which he failed to understand.

The 75-year-old cine icon tweeted on Sunday: "Okay brother, don't feel bad. Went to watch a film called 'Avengers', but didn't understand what was happening in the movie."

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Infinity War" is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The superhero film revolves around Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange and the rest of the Avengers who unite to battle their most powerful enemy Thanos.

It has an ensemble cast comprising actors like Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Avengers: Infinity War Amitabh Bachchan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sparks fly in Nandita Das' well cut 'Manto' trailer

IN PICTURES | Here is how some Bollywood stars wished their moms on social media

Thought no one would like me in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak': Aamir Khan

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'
Take a look back at Deepika Padukone's various outfit styles and looks at the 71st Cannes film festival. The Indian film actress made two red carpet appearances at the prestigious event. Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani captioned the actress' l
IN PICTURES: Decoding Deepika Padukone's fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018