Amitabh Bachchan didn't understand 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
This is Congress's Sharif moment: BJP on Chidambaram
Alternate route to Vaishno Devi shrine opened to pilgrims
Dust storm, rain hit Delhi after scorching Sunday morning
Shatrughan Sinha hints at contesting from Patna Sahib in 2019 polls
AMU students' union leaders on indefinite relay hunger strike
DNA data banks to be set up at national, state level to store profiles