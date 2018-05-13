Subhash Ghai to back biopic on Osho Rajneesh

By ANI

CANNES: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has joined hands with an Italian production house to produce upcoming biographical drama 'Osho: Lord of the Full Moon' - based on the life of late spiritual leader Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

The film, which was announced at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, will be structured as a large-budget India-Italy co-venture, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Rajneesh, who died in 1990, proposed alternative rules for living and self-improvement which over-rose conventional religions in India. His 600 books remain popular best-sellers, and he was recently the subject of six-part Netflix Original documentary series 'Wild, Wild Country'.

The narrative film will contain action from the time that India gained independence from British colonial rule, as well as more poetic flashbacks. Beside Rajneesh, the other main character of the film is a female TV journalist who puts her career at stake trying to discover if the guru is a conman, or an enlightened genius.

The film will be directed by Italy-based Lakshen Sukameli from a screenplay by Sukameli and Kamlesh Pandi.