Home Entertainment Hindi

Subhash Ghai to back biopic on Osho Rajneesh

Titled 'Osho: Lord of the Full Moon', which was announced at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, will be structured as a large-budget India-Italy co-venture.

Published: 13th May 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Osho. (Photo | oshoworld.com)

By ANI

CANNES: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has joined hands with an Italian production house to produce upcoming biographical drama 'Osho: Lord of the Full Moon' - based on the life of late spiritual leader Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

The film, which was announced at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, will be structured as a large-budget India-Italy co-venture, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ | Osho Rajneesh attracted intellectuals, successful people in US, say 'Wild Wild Country' makers

Rajneesh, who died in 1990, proposed alternative rules for living and self-improvement which over-rose conventional religions in India. His 600 books remain popular best-sellers, and he was recently the subject of six-part Netflix Original documentary series 'Wild, Wild Country'.

The narrative film will contain action from the time that India gained independence from British colonial rule, as well as more poetic flashbacks. Beside Rajneesh, the other main character of the film is a female TV journalist who puts her career at stake trying to discover if the guru is a conman, or an enlightened genius.

The film will be directed by Italy-based Lakshen Sukameli from a screenplay by Sukameli and Kamlesh Pandi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subhash Ghai Osho Osho Rajneesh Osho: Lord of the Full Moon Wild Wild Country

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Noted Hindi lyricist, poet, politician Balkavi Bairagi dies in Madhya Pradesh

Amitabh Bachchan didn't understand 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Sparks fly in Nandita Das' well cut 'Manto' trailer

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'