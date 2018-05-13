Home Entertainment Hindi

Thought no one would like me in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak': Aamir Khan

The romantic-drama, released on April 29, 1988, was a modern day take on the classic tragic love story Romeo and Juliet.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan ( Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" gave a blockbuster launchpad to Aamir Khan but the superstar reveals that he was critical of his work in the film and unhappy with his performance.

The film featured Khan and Juhi Chawla and went on to become one of the biggest hits.

A still from 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'

To celebrate the film's 30 years, a special screening was held last night where Khan, along with director Mansoor Khan, music duo Anand Milind and other cast and crew were present.

"When I see my work I don't like it. I feel it could've been much better. Especially in this film, I loved Juhi's work. She was bang on, fantastic, natural. I was very raw. Some scenes I did ok, some I didn't and fumbled," Khan said at the event.

The "Dangal" star quipped he is ready to "reshoot" the film because he does not consider his performance good in it.

"I was convinced, when the film releases, people will love Juhi and my work won't be appreciated much because I also didn't like my work. I was very unhappy with my work, I still am. But people liked it! May be I was fortunate," he said.

Dalip Tahil, who played Chawla's elder brother in the film, recalled how he said yes to the movie almost immediately when producer-filmmaker Nasir Hussain narrated the script to him.

