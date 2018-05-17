Home Entertainment Hindi

Want to raise the bar with every film: Vicky Kaushal

Kaushal, who has acted in films like "Masaan", "Raman Raghav" and "Raazi", says his focus is on giving his best "between action and cut".

Published: 17th May 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal, fresh from the success of "Raazi", hopes to raise the bar of audiences' expectations with every film.

Kaushal, who has acted in films like "Masaan", "Raman Raghav" and "Raazi", says his focus is on giving his best "between action and cut".

"Pressure is a good thing. When your work is accepted and loved, then only people have expectations. As an actor, I want to raise the bar of expectations for the audience with every film," the the actor told reporters here at an event.

"If there are expectations and pressure from audience then it means they care for you. It is a good thing, I take it as a positive thing," he said.

Kaushal, who turned 30 yesterday, said the success of "Raazi" made his birthday all the more special and that he feels blessed to get so much love from audience.

"My only wish on every birthday is that I should keep getting good work. I want to be on a film set a lot of the time, it is like a paradise for me," he said.

He said his family was very happy with the unanimous reaction to "Raazi".

"It is a pleasant surprise for all of us, as a team we are very happy. We are grateful to all those who saw the film in theatres and loved it.

"I am happy and feel proud of showing my success, appreciation to my parents. With every film I hope it is a turning point of my career. I am happy with the love 'Raazi' has got," he said.

He next stars in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju", "Manmarziyaan", a film on Uri attacks and Karan Johar's "Lust Stories".

The shooting of "Uri" will go on for about two-three months. He has "Sanju" coming up in June and "Manmarziyaan" in September.

Then, there is Netflix film "Lust Stories" by four directors, and Kaushal has worked with Karan Johar.

"'Sanju' is a special film made on a special person and it is made by a special person too. So it is a big thing for me to be part of this film," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Raazi Sanju Masaan Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sonakshi Sinha found driving mini truck tiring

Sony acquires rights for Jhulan Goswami biopic

Amitabh Bachchan most engaging Indian actor on Facebook

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018