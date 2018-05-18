Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm very nervous when I dance: Ranbir Kapoor at IIFA press conference

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen hosting and performing at the upcoming 19th edition of The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA).

Published: 18th May 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Dia Mirza, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor at the IIFA press conference on May 17. Kartik Aryan is in the background. (PTI Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen hosting and performing at the upcoming 19th edition of The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA), says he is very nervous when he performs in front of a live audience.

"I am very nervous when I dance. When we dance for films there is a camera and there are takes but when you dance for a live audience there is just that one take so you have to give your best. There are no cuts," Ranbir told the the press conference for IIFA here.

The 35-year-old actor said he likes to keep practising the dance steps. "I want to rehearse more because I want to better myself," he added.

The 19th edition of IIFA is returning back to Bangkok, Thailand after a decade. Ranbir said he was extremely excited for this edition.

"Bangkok is the place where I first won my IIFA award for my debut film 'Saawariya'. I am looking forward," he said.

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor pose with reusable bottles to raise awareness and tie-up with UN Environment for the campaign 'Beat Plastic Pollution' during a press conference for 19th Edition of IIFA Weekend Awards 2018 in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" actor was joined by filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Ranbir praises Shahid and said that the "Padmaavat" star is impeccable on stage.

Karan, who was one of the hosts for the 18th edition of IIFA, will again reprise his role as a presenter this year.

He says that this year the event will be grander as several Bollywood stars will be seen performing.

"I think the IIFA stage is always the most glamorous. It is large and has all the epicness... Also this year we have so many performances... We have Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor and many other movie stars who are going to light up the stage in Bangkok and I can't wait to get back," the filmmaker said.

Asked who hosts the best after parties, Karan said: "It's always Salman Khan, who has the best after parties. He is definitely the man who brings everyone together in one room. So everytime there's IIFA and Salman is there, there's always a big after party in his room."

Shahid, who will be performing and seen as a host at the three-day gala, which will be held on June 22-24 at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, said he was not sure if his wife Mira Kapoor and daughter Misha would join him.

"I'd definitely be there," he said.

Kartik, who will make a debut as a host in the event, says he is excited for the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor IIFA awards IIFA press conference IIFA Weekend

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

The Comedy of Death
 

Hilarious Hijack

‘My Next will be on a Shepherd’s Life’

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018