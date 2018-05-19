Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Accidental Prime Minister' most difficult film for me: Anupam Kher

The film is based on the book of the same name, written by Sanjay Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008.

19th May 2018

Anupam Kher as Dr. Manmohan Singh. (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in "The Accidental Prime Minister", says it is the most difficult film of his career as he has to get every little nuance right.

"I am approaching this part of Dr Manmohan Singh completely from an actor's point of view. There is a book and screenplay for reference. I have worked on it for six months.It is the most difficult film as he is the most visible person and so it is not easy to portray him."

"Also, the world knows him. His language, his movement....so it is more difficult. I need to internalise the character and be that person," Kher told PTI.

The actor says the fact that he has to make audiences believe that the person they are seeing on-screen is Dr Singh, makes the film even tougher.

"Lot of mimics can do a better job than me. But I think for two hours for audience to believe that this can be Dr Manmohan Singh is most important.

"It is too early to talk about it in detail. The first look has made me both happy and nervous. It is a two hour film and it is being made on huge canvas," Kher says.

To bring more honesty to his performance, the actor is watching, a lot of material that is available on Internet, besides following the script.

The film is being made in English and Hindi by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and it produced by Bohra Brothers.

Kher, who has been vocal about various issues on the social media, believes that it is sad that when somebody gives "opinion on social causes or on the country", people say he should "join politics".

"My comment as an individual is sufficient to make a difference to even five percent of people. Whenever I talk about the country, people say I should join politics, if ever that happens, I think never say never about anything."

"But in the coming years it is not happening. If that ever happens I will scream from rooftops as I would need people. Currently, the idea is no (to join politics)," he adds.

