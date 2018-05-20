Hilarious Hijack

By jaideep pandey By

From TV serials to web series to finally Bollywood, actor Sumeet Vyas climbed the success ladder step by step. Though he got the breakthrough role of Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF web series Permanent Roommates only in seventh year of his career, it paved way for his debut on silver screen. In his recent stoner drama High Jack that revolves around a plane hijack, he will be seen playing an out-of-luck DJ, who finds out that the gig he was to perform in Goa has been cancelled.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the movie has actor Sonnalli Seygall playing a pilot and Mantra Mugdh essaying the hijackers’s chief and the mastermind of the crime.The guy with a charming smile, Sumeet, whose last film Ribbon received a good response, says, “My character’s name in High Jack is Rakesh. He’s a DJ struggling to find his foothold in the industry, so he plans to do something illegal hoping that it will improve his financial condition.”

Having shot to stardom with her cinematic debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonnalli essays a completely different character this time. “I am playing a pilot, whose name is Dilshaad. Everyone on the plane gets high accidentally and Dilshaad is the only one who is in her senses. But the main problem arises when the plane gets hijacked,” she says.

The idea and narration of the movie is being seen as a novel concept in Bollywood. However, shooting for the comedy drama was not an easy job for the crew. Sumeet recollects, “It was the month of May and the shooting was being done in Delhi. We were shooting in a closed and standstill plane without much air conditioning and it was really tough.”

Sumeet and Sonalli enjoyed a good chemistry on sets. “I was someone who was completely new to the team. All other people like Aakarsh, Sumeet and Mantra have worked together before. Though I was a little worried in the beginning, everything went well.” Meanwhile, Sumeet is very excited about his next Veerey Di Wedding in which he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Sonnalli will be spotted opposite actor Sunny Singh in a Luv Ranjan film.