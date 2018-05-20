Home Entertainment Hindi

Hilarious Hijack

Shooting in a standstill plane in hot Delhi summer was not easy for the crew of the ‘novel’ comedy-drama in Bollywood.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

By By jaideep pandey
Express News Service

From TV serials to web series to finally Bollywood, actor Sumeet Vyas climbed the success ladder step by step. Though he got the breakthrough role of Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF web series Permanent Roommates only in seventh year of his career, it paved way for his debut on silver screen. In his recent stoner drama High Jack that revolves around a plane hijack, he will be seen playing an out-of-luck DJ, who finds out that the gig he was to perform in Goa has been cancelled.

Sonali Seygall

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the movie has actor Sonnalli Seygall playing a pilot and Mantra Mugdh essaying the hijackers’s chief and the mastermind of the crime.The guy with a charming smile, Sumeet, whose last film Ribbon received a good response, says, “My character’s name in High Jack is Rakesh. He’s a DJ struggling to find his foothold in the industry, so he plans to do something illegal hoping that it will improve his financial condition.”

Having shot to stardom with her cinematic debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonnalli essays a completely different character this time. “I am playing a pilot, whose name is Dilshaad. Everyone on the plane gets high accidentally and Dilshaad is the only one who is in her senses. But the main problem arises when the plane gets hijacked,” she says.

The idea and narration of the movie is being seen as a novel concept in Bollywood. However, shooting for the comedy drama was not an easy job for the crew. Sumeet recollects, “It was the month of May and the shooting was being done in Delhi. We were shooting in a closed and standstill plane without much air conditioning and it was really tough.” 

Sumeet and Sonalli enjoyed a good chemistry on sets. “I was someone who was completely new to the team. All other people like Aakarsh, Sumeet and Mantra have worked together before. Though I was a little worried in the beginning, everything went well.” Meanwhile, Sumeet is very excited about his next Veerey Di Wedding in which he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Sonnalli will be spotted opposite actor Sunny Singh in a Luv Ranjan film. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bollywood drama Sumeet Vyas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

The Comedy of Death
 

‘My Next will be on a Shepherd’s Life’

WATCH: Akasa's 'Thug Ranjha' is most viewed Indian video worldwide

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex