Playing villain in 'Simmba' will be challenging: Sonu Sood

Published: 20th May 2018 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Express Photo by RVK Rao).

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood, who will be playing the antagonist in "Simmba", says grey characters always interest him as there is more scope of performance.

The 44-year-old actor has already started his preparation for the Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

"It is very challenging (role). When grey character gets entertaining, the job is done. We are all here to entertain you and I am sure you will be entertained," the actor said.

"I am really excited to be working with Rohit and Ranveer and the entire team. The script is phenomenal.

Rohit is one of the coolest directors and I can't wait to be in front of the camera under his direction," he added.

The shooting for the film will begin next month.

Besides this, Sonu has two more films lined up- "Paltan" with J P Dutta and "Manikarnika" with Kangana Ranaut.

