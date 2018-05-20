WATCH: Akasa's 'Thug Ranjha' is most viewed Indian video worldwide

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Akasa's debut pop single "Thug Ranjha" has become the most viewed Indian video worldwide on YouTube.

"This is a dream debut. I want to thank everyone who heard the song and made this happen - as there is not bigger high for an artiste than such love and acceptance of their work," Akasa said in a statement.

The video of the song, composed and written by Vayu, shows Akasa in the lead and describes her past love and how she moves on leaving 'Thug Ranjhas' like her former boyfriend to fend for themselves and not take women for granted.

The video also features actor Paresh Pahuja.

